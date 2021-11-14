Library board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the library auditorium, 601 S. 5th St.
Town council to meet by Zoom Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will host a meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To attend go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193 pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Library to be closed for Thanksgiving
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Ongoing library activities include:
- Virtual Bedtime Book Bites, on Facebook or YouTube Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday night.
- The Friends of the Library will meet Nov. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in the Library may attend.
- “Old Man Rabbits Thanksgiving Dinner” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how sharing is made another aspect of Thanksgiving.
Board of Works to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Public Works & Safety and Stormwater will meet at 2 p.m. Monday.
The meeting is open to the public. Additional public access will be offered virtually, and accessed here at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81896230103, or telephone and +1 (312)626-6799 or +1(929)205-6099.
- The Webinar ID is 818 9623 0103. Dial 9 to “raise hand” and speak during public comment.
Cookie Walk set for Dec. 4
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa United Methodist Women will be holding their annual Cookie Walk on Dec. 4.
Cookies, candies and cheese spreads will be available for sale from 9 to 10:30 a.m.. The church address is 309 S. Elkhart St. and is located three blocks south of the town square in Wakarusa.
Library services down during holiday
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library will be closed in observation of Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday.
The library will be open as normal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. On those same closing dates, Evergreen Indiana will be down for an update. During that time, Overdrive/Libby and Hoopla may also be inaccessible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.