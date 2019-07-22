NAPPANEE
Miss Apple Blossom applications available
The Nappanee Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant will headline Thursday’s opening events at the 44th annual Nappanee Apple Festival, Sept. 19. Incorporating a sports theme for the introduction portion of the pageant, contestants will be competing on the main stage at the Main Entertainment Tent, Depot Plaza, at 7 p.m.
Registration deadline for participation is Aug. 11. Young women between the ages of 16 and 21 and residents of Elkhart County and all of the Wa-Nee School District are eligible for competition.
The application, rules and regulations can be downloaded from the festival website at www.nappaneeapplefestival.org. Entrants must be enrolled in high school, an accredited home school program, a high school graduate or enrolled in college or advanced education by Sept. 1 of this year. All entrants agree to enlist a business sponsor.
A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to the queen, a $750 scholarship to the first runner-up and a $500 scholarship to the second runner-up. Additionally, a cash award will be granted to the People’s Choice winner.
The newly crowned queen will participate at events throughout the four-day weekend as well as represent Nappanee at the January Indiana State Festivals Association Scholarship Pageant, and area parade events.
For more information, contact Lizzie Odiorne, pageant coordinator, at 574-538-9854 or lizzieodiorne@gmail.com
ELKHART
Artists can apply for August Elkhart ArtWalk
All local artists are invited to apply for Elkhart ArtWalk: "Dog Daze." The event will take place Aug. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Elkhart.
Applications need to be submitted by 5 p.m. July 31.
The artist will be assigned a downtown location to set up their artwork.
Dogs on a leash can also enjoy the pet-friendly fun.
To register, go online to https://www.elkhartartwalk.com/artist-application/.
ELKHART
EnviroFest set for Aug. 3
The Elkhart Environmental Center is hosting its 24th annual EnviroFest Aug. 3 from noon to 6 p.m.
In addition to a new location at Elkhart’s Central Park and Civic Plaza, the EEC will offer free admission for the first time. This celebration will also be the city’s first zero-waste event, with at least 90 percent of the materials produced by the event being recycled or composted. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about this initiative as well as how they can reduce their impact at home.
Booths from across the region will promote environmental and community-based organizations, sustainable initiatives, energy efficiency, organic or locally produced foods, environmentally friendly products and services, recycled or repurposed art and more. The event will also feature live music, food and drink, educational speakers, as well as a variety of vendors focused on sustainability.
Between band sets in the main tent, guests will have an opportunity to learn more about environmental and sustainability topics. A designated kid’s area will provide family-friendly entertainment by Indiana Wild, sponsored by Lippert Components. Guests over 21 can enjoy locally crafted beer in the beer garden sponsored by the South Bend Brew Werks.
The raffle/silent auction will return with a variety of fun and practical items donated by local businesses. To receive a free raffle ticket, people can ride their bikes to the event and park at the bike valet, made possible in partnership with Bike Elkhart.
To learn more, call the EEC at 574-293-5070 or visit www.elkhartindiana.org/EnviroFest.
