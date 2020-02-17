Miller to speak at Mid Winter Lecture
GOSHEN — Mid Winter Lecture featuring presenter Glen Miller will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jennings Auditorium, Greencroft Community Center, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
Miller will present a program titled "The Mennonite and the Saint."
Miller graduated in 1957 from Goshen College and from Western Reserve University School of Medicine in 1961. After an internship, he and Marilyn took their three small children to Haiti for two years as volunteers with Mennonite Central Committee.
Throughout the next 50 years, he served with MCC in Egypt, India and Cambodia. His travels and work took him to more than 44 countries. He practiced internal medicine and served in hospital administration for 25 years. Along the way, he completed a master's in Theological Studies.
In 2004, Glen and Marilyn moved to Goshen, where he served as the manager for the Mennonite Church USA congregational healthcare access program. He is the author of two books, "Empowering the Patient" and "Living Thoughtfully, Dying Well."
City seeks public input on public art
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart is developing a conceptual plan for wayfinding and public art on Cassopolis Street, from C.R. 6 to Bristol Street, according to city officials.
Mayor Rod Roberson recently invited anyone interested in providing input on the plan to attend a public open house between 6 and 8 p.m. today at the Matterhorn Conference Center, 2041 Cassopolis St.
Residents and business owners are free to come at any time and meet with city staff and planning consultants.
A map, photographs and other materials will be available and attendees will be asked to share their thoughts on locations, materials and styles. This input will be a key part of the final conceptual plan.
Breakfast program for homeschooled children set
LAGRANGE — First Impressions, a free program that allows children to express their emotions about different animals, is being held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
Attendees will work on counting and graph-making skills, as well as making thumbprint ants, hunting for signs of insects outside and taking part in spider activities. Doughnuts and hot cocoa will be available while supplies last. The program is designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Younger and older siblings are welcome.
For more information, contact Naturalist Leslie Arnold at 260-854-2225, or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, the Swiss steak special will be available from 5 to 7 p.m., or diners may order from menus.
Broasted chicken dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo and karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
