Milford Redevelopment Commission to meet
MILFORD — The town’s Redevelopment Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Milford Town Hall, 121 S. Main St.
Purdue Extension offering master gardener classes
LAGRANGE — Purdue Extension of LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties are holding a master gardener intern training Thursday evenings starting Feb. 13 and continuing through mid-May.
The four-county program will be held at the Helmer United Methodist Church on Ind. 327 in Helmer from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost for the program is $175 per person or $250 for a couple sharing materials.
The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program helps gardeners grow by providing intensive training in horticultural principles. Participants, in turn, share their knowledge by providing volunteer leadership and service to their communities.
Deadline to register is Jan. 31.
To register or for more information, contact Steve Engleking Extension educator, LaGrange County, at 260-499-6334 or sengleking@purdue.edu; Elysia Rodgers, Extension educator, DeKalb County, at 260-925-2562 or eberry@purdue.edu; Crystal Van Pelt, Extension educator, Steuben County, at 260-668-1000, ext. 1400 or cvanpelt@purdue.edu; or Ann Kline, Extension educator, Noble County, at 260-636-2111 or kline60@purdue.edu.
Program on stress-free living set for Jan. 27
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers will offer an adaptation of the book “The Mayo Clinic Guide to Stress Free Living,” which focuses on developing a positive attitude toward life to benefit overall health.
Health benefits include better coping skills, reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, reduced rates of depression, increased life span and more. The program will work to identify action steps to help practice positive thinking every day.
The free, educational program will be presented by Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. The program will be held at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Register by calling the Extension office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone.
Photo contest kicks off with digital format
The annual photo contest run by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has been announced.
The contest, which has been held since 2005, uses traditional print format to promote Indiana’s historic resources. While the purpose remains the same, this year the contest is moving to accepting only digital submissions; printed photos will not be accepted.
As in previous years, all subjects of photos must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana. Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years. Each photographer may enter up to three images, and an entry form is required for each photo.
Images should be emailed to aborland@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10MB or smaller. Participants will only be able to send one photo and one entry form per email.
Participants will need to select one of five contest categories on the entry form in which to enter their photo: Color, Black & White, Kids (younger than age 18), Artistic, and Altered Image.
Go to dnr.IN.gov/historic/3994.htm for parameters of the Altered Image category, contest guidelines and entry form.
The entry deadline is April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.