COVID vaccinations available in Noble County
ALBION — COVID-19 vaccinations are available from the Noble County Health Department.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Friday, and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. To schedule an appointment call 260-508-0232.
The clinic is located in the basement of the Noble County Library, at 813 Main Street (State Road 8) in Albion.
Museums Offer Free Admission to mothers on Mother’s Day
SOUTH BEND — In honor of Mother’s Day, The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum are offering free admission to mothers on Sunday, May 9. Museum hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Historic house tours are limited, and the museums’ children’s areas remain closed because of CDC guidelines for social distancing. Guests are required to wear masks while visiting the museums.
Currently on view at The History Museum is World Famous: The Olivers and the American Dream, Votes for Women, Answering the Call: The Olivers in World War I, Ticket to Run: Campaigns in History, and Full Circle: Shakespearean Culture at Notre Dame. Visitors can also explore the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, immortalized in the film A League of Their Own.
For information, call (574) 235-9664 or (574) 235-9714 or visit historymuseumSB.org or studebakermuseum.org
Wawasee Community School Corporation Board to meet Tuesday
WAWASEE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, for its regular meeting. It will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, at #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1 in Syracuse.
Items scheduled to be discussed on a $500 donation from Knights of Columbus Council #6323, Warrior Care Day 2021, and others.
