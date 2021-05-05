'United Against Hunger' to take place this weekend
ELKHART COUNTY — The 2021 United Against Hunger Food Drive will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Donations can be made at one of eight drop-off locations located throughout Elkhart County.
- Bristol Food Pantry, 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol
- Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., Elkhart
- Faith Mission, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart
- NorthWood High School, 2101 N. Main St., Nappanee
- Middlebury Food Pantry, 13307 C.R. 13, Middlebury
- Salvation Army of Elkhart, 300 N. Main St., Elkhart
- Salvation Army of Goshen, 1013 N. Main St., Goshen
- The Window – 223 S. Main St., Goshen
In 2020, the United Against Hunger Food Drive raised nearly $80,000 and more than 19,000 pounds of food to support 13 local Elkhart County pantries.
Monetary donations are being accepted as well. A $25 donation yields 75 meals for a family in need. All money raised will be used for local food, and all fees and administrative expenses are being waived by Crossroads United Way. Proceeds will be divided equally among the 12 pantries, eight of which are in Elkhart County.
For more information visit www.crossroadsuw.org/fooddrive.
Eby wins Haverim Writing Award
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Eby, of Goshen, won first place in Eastern Mennonite University's Haverim Writing Contest for "Dismantling the Dualism of Good and Evil."
The Haverim writing awards are given to students whose essays demonstrate robust scholarship related in one way or another to biblical studies, religion, philosophy, and/or Anabaptist/Mennonite thought and practice, according to a news release.
Cash awards of $300, $200 and $100 for first, second and third place, respectively, come with the prize.
Goshen VFW Post to host food events into next week
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, located at 1201 W. Pike St., will be hosting the following events through May 13.
This Friday: Shrimp dinner or all-you-can-eat fish dinner, served from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo will be played with early birds beginning at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. Karaoke with Peanut starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday: Breakfast served from 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Monday: Wings special
Tuesday: $2 burgers
Wednesday: Open menu
May 13: Trivia and tacos
