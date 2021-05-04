Food service manager class set for May 18
WARSAW — Purdue Extension Kosciusko County will host a one-day ServSafe® Food Manager Class & Examination on May 18, from 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m.
The ServSafe® program provides food safety training, exams, and educational materials to foodservice managers.
This class will be held at the Kosciusko County Justice Building- Multi-Purpose Room- 121 N. Lake St in Warsaw, according to a new release. Cost for the full class, exam and textbook is $165, if registered before May 10 and additional options, including exam only, are available.
Visit https://extension.purdue.edu/Kosciusko/article/40721 for registration information and additional class dates.
For questions or more information, please contact Purdue Extension Kosciusko County at (574) 372-2340 or email franks8@purdue.edu
Local food distribution events set for next week
ELKHART — Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host local Mobile Food Distributions May 10 and May 14.
● On Monday, May 10, from 10 a.m. – Noon, ET, at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road in Warsaw
● On Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – Noon, ET, at Concord Mall, Carson Pirie Scott, 3701 S. Main Street in Elkhart
Assorted food items are offered free of charge, according to a news release. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged, will be distributed first come, first served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, with one box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru, so please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area is available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
Ruthmere to host tours on Mother’s Day
ELKHART — All mothers are admitted free to Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9.
Mom will enjoy the elegant home of Albert and Elizabeth Beardsley and the renovated Havilah Beardsley House, the home of Elkhart’s founding father. Tours offered at both sites at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Ruthmere Museum/Havilah Beardsley House regular guided tours are offered Tuesday through Saturday on the hour at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Purchase a Ruthmere Campus Day Pass to visit both sites, according to a news release.
For more information 574-264-0330 or www.Ruthmere.org.
LaGrange Co. Chamber to host Senator Glick
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon, sponsored by Grogg-Martin Auctioneers & Realty, will take place on Wednesday, May 13 at the American Legion Post #215 in LaGrange.
The guest speaker will be LaGrange County resident, Senator Sue Glick, who will give an update on bills recently passed at session along with other subjects.
The American Legion staff will be preparing our lunch which will consist of Ham & Scalloped potatoes, Arkansas green beans, Salad, Roll & Drink.
Reservations are requested by noon on May 10 by calling 260-463-2443. Check in at the luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon beginning at noon.
