Carrico named 2020 Outstanding Trail Advocate
INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart resident Robert Carrico, a member of the Friends of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail board of directors, received the 2021 Outstanding Trail Advocate award from the Indiana Greenways Foundation at the organization’s virtual Annual Luncheon on April 29.
The foundation gives this award each year to the trail advocate who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in promoting trails in Indiana, according to a news release.
The Greenways Foundation is a statewide, charitable trust providing leadership and advocacy in the growth and use of Indiana greenways and trails.
Middlebury Community School Board to meet
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m., Tuesday, at the Administration Center at at 56853 Northridge Drive.
Agenda items include approval of Northridge High School Athletic Director, food service bid awards, announcement of field trips and others.
Goshen Home Care & Hospice offers summer grief support
GOSHEN – Goshen Home Care & Hospice is offering a six-week virtual grief support group this summer.
The support group is free and open to the public, according to a news release. Emotional support, storytelling and discussion about ongoing grief experiences will be the focus.
“We want to provide a safe space for openness, acceptance and connection for; individuals from all walks of life who are dealing with loss,” said Cassandra Long, LSW, Social Worker and Bereavement Coordinator, who will lead the sessions. “Participants will be encouraged to share their feelings in a confidential setting and will have an opportunity to learn coping skills and self-care.”
To attend (and receive the link), contact Long at (574) 238-7033 or CLong1@GoshenHealth.com.
The support group will start June 2 and run every Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. through July 7. For more information, please call Goshen Home Care & Hospice at (574) 364-2700.
Summer reading program to start
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s “Bridging the Gap” initiative.
The Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Ivy Tech Community College announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.
The initiative is designed to reach at least 3,500 Indiana students who do not currently meet college or career readiness benchmarks in English and math, according to a news release.
Ivy Tech Community College will invite eligible students to register for the Bridging the Gap initiative via emails and mailings, which will contain a link for students to follow and fill out an interest form. Courses start June 7 and July 6, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.ivytech.edu.
