Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in San Jose, California.
Per the president’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on May 30.
Holcomb also asks Hoosier businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff on Sunday.
Water Circus heads to Goshen June 10-13
GOSHEN — Water Circus 2021, by Cirque Italia, will perform at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 10 and June 11, and at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. the following Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $10. For more information visit cirqueitalia.com.
Post offices closed on Memorial Day
INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service reminds customers that post offices will be closed for retail transactions Monday, May 31, to observe Memorial Day.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or post office box service, according to a USPS news release. All services will resume Tuesday. The post office will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday.
Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on May 31 may use the self service kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards only and can handle about 80% of typical postal transactions — such as weigh packages and dispense postage for Priority Express, Priority, First-Class and Parcel Post mail.
Summer reading program to start
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana high school graduates who may not be ready for college now have a new option to help them prepare over the summer through Indiana’s “Bridging the Gap” initiative.
The Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and Ivy Tech Community College announced the initiative to help prepare 2021 high school graduates for success in college.
The initiative is designed to reach at least 3,500 Indiana students who do not currently meet college or career readiness benchmarks in English and math, according to a news release. These students were met with an educational disruption due to COVID-19, including fewer opportunities to prepare for college entrance assessments and other college preparations.
Ivy Tech Community College will invite eligible students to register for the Bridging the Gap initiative via emails and mailings, which will contain a link for students to follow and fill out an interest form. Courses start June 7 and July 6, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.ivytech.edu.
