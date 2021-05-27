Memorial Day Weekend
The following events will be hosted by local veterans organizations Memorial Day Weekend, on Monday, May 31, unless otherwise noted.
BRISTOL – 10 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery, American Legion Post 143
ELKHART – Memorial Day Parade starts at 2 p.m., on Main Street
GOSHEN – Rogers Park, 8:45 a.m., and County Courthouse, downtown, 9 a.m. Parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at Main and Jefferson and ends at Oak Ridge Cemetery, with a wreath placement at 11 a.m., Joseph Farrell will serve as Marshall, and the post will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LAGRANGE – American Legion Post 215, LaGrange; Ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, in Howe, and 11 a.m. a the cemetery in LaGrange.
LIGIONER – 10 a.m. cemetery on the south end of Kimble. 11 a.m. at cemetery across from Casey’s on Ind. 5, Noon: Wreath throwing into water off Martin Street Bridge
MIDDLEBURY – American Legion Mark L. Wilt Post 210, 103 York Drive, will hold their overnight Vigil at Grace Lawn cemetery on Sunday, May 30, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., followed by a parade through town at 10 a.m., starting at the south end of town and head north to the park. There will be a program at the park at approx. 10:30 a.m. and the American Legion Honor Guard will march from the Park Downtown to Grace Lawn cemetery, stopping at the river to honor the Navy Veterans, and then proceed to the cemetery. There will be a reading of the roster of veterans who have served during war time beginning with the Civil War and continuing through Afghanistan. There are over 850 veterans on the roster, which includes Grace Lawn and outlying cemeteries.
There will be a picnic style luncheon at the American Legion beginning at noon and is open to the public.
MILLERSBURG – Service at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30, at Brown Cemetery, hosted by the Millersburg Lions Club
NAPPANEE – 11 a.m., ceremony at city hall, followed by a Veterans Appreciation Day at the legion at 201 W. Lincoln, open to the public
NEW PARIS – Parade, 2 p.m., Sunday, from the old Burger Dairy Plant, southbound on Division Street, to Fifth Street, to Main Street, to Market Street, and to the cemetery. Any participants who wish to be in the parade are welcome and encouraged. The ceremony begins at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery. Hosted by the New Paris Chamber of Commerce and the New Paris Boy Scouts, Troop 12
SYRACUSE – “Taps across the water,” Sunday, May 30, Moment of Silence at 9:08 a.m., followed by taps by buglers on Lake Wawasee, Syracuse Lake and Papkeechie Lake, hosted by American Legion Post #223 in Syracuse. Public is invited to attend and convene at public access lakeside areas, parks or on the water
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.