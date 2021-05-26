Parkside to honor hometown heroes
GOSHEN — Parkside Elementary School’s “Honoring Hometown Heroes” parade will step off at 10 a.m. today from beside the school at 1202 S. Seventh St., in honor of police and firefighters.
Students and staff will show their appreciation of those who have pledged to protect and serve as they end a school year that brought many challenges. Students will line the sidewalks waving flags and holding banners as Goshen city police cars and firetrucks drive through the parking lot and the block surrounding the school.
Nappanee library trustees to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Library, located at 157 N. Main St., Nappanee. The public is invited to attend.
Summer Reading Challenge begins June 1
NAPPANEE — The 2021 Summer Reading Challenge kicks off June 1 and runs to July 16 at the Nappanee Public Library.
For more information visit nappaneelibrary.org.
Big Brothers Big Sisters to host golf outing
GOSHEN — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County will host a golf outing on June 23 at Maplecrest Country Club, located at 611 Hackett Road in Goshen.
Lunch and registration will take place at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
The cost for a team only is $800, which includes on foursome with carts and lunch, and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit bbbselkhart.org.
Visit Nappanee to host Friday Fest on June 11
NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s annual Friday Fest season will start off with a classic vibe featuring a tractor show, a special section of Nappanee area cabinet makers on the evening of June 11.
Quentin Flagg will lead the live entertainment with his ‘50s/’60s rock covers, and visitors can enjoy a variety of meals and treats from food trucks and local food vendors, along with shopping booths and children’s activities.
Most activities and booths will be located along East Lincoln Street between Main and Summit. For more information, including how to participate as a vendor, go to the “Events” page at visitnappanee.com or email visitnappanee@gmail.com.
Ruthmere Gallery Talk set for June 1
ELKHART — Diane Lewandowski, Ruthmere docent, will present a Gallery Talk on “Staffordshire Printed Transferware Pottery” on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave. Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history. Gallery Talks are sponsored by First Source Bank.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 3 p.m. For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Courthouse Classic Road Race set for June 19
LAGRANGE — The 21st annual Courthouse Classic Road Race will take place in LaGrange on June 19.
This event is a fundraiser for the Lakeland Cross Country Teams. Prices increase after June 12. For more information, go online to www.courthouseclassic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.