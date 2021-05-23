Summer Reading Challenge begins June 1
NAPPANEE – The 2021 Summer Reading Challenge kicks off June 1 and runs to July 16 at the Nappanee Public Library. For more information visit nappaneelibrary.org
LaGrange County Park Board to meet
WOLCOTTVILLE – The LaGrange County Park Board will meet in regular session on Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. at Dallas Lake Lodge, 0505 W. 700 S, in Wolcottville.
Syracuse Library announces upcoming activities, events
SYRACUSE – The Syracuse Library, 115 E Main Street, is open on Saturday for Memorial Day weekend. The library is closing on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Summer reading begins June 1 for both children and teens, with prizes waiting for those who read. A sign-up table is set up in the adult department for teens to join summer reading and several programs, including crafts and the “Star Wars” inspired Escape Room, which will be on Thursdays, June 17 and July 8.
There is no sign-up for children, who can pick up either a reading sheet or a summer reading gamecard. Both can also be printed from the library’s website, www.syracuse.lib.in.us/summer-reading.html. While sheets and log notebooks are available, teens and children must wait to track their reading until June 1. Unlike in 2020, all programs will be in-person this summer. Children will have Messy Mondays, Wednesday Storytimes, Storytime in the Park on Thursdays and Family Fun Nights to look forward to. Families will also want to mark Fabulous Fridays on their schedules to enjoy fun activities and watch special guest performers who will visit the library.
The Friends of the Library are having the annual meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3. June is the month to pay yearly membership dues and elect officers. New members are welcome at any time, but especially now that a new group of officers is starting the year. Friends help with the ongoing book sale and plan special events to help with the Syracuse Library.
Teen video game night is from 4-7 p.m., also Thursday, June 3. The group meets in the meeting room where there are plenty of screens, chairs, controllers and snacks.
June 15 is the last day to sign up to be one of the winning readers in the I’m Breaking Out Syracuse Public Library reading challenge. Prizes are being collected for the end of the challenge on Oct. 15. The challenge is a way for adults to see how many books they are reading and to get rewards for doing it.
Free Family Fishing at Rainbow Pit on June 5
MONGO — Take the family fishing for free on Saturday, June 5, from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Rainbow Pit, during Indiana’s free fishing weekend.
This event is a partnership between Pigeon River FWA and LaGrange County Parks and Recreation. Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters on June 5 -6. All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits still apply. For driving directions, please call 260-367-2164.
