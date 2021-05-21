Summer Reading Challenge kicks off June 1
NAPPANEE – The 2021 Summer Reading Challenge begins June 1 and runs to July 16 at the Nappanee Public Library.
Customers can log their reading minutes, earn badges by completing challenges, and get tickets to enter for prizes.
Reading to kids or getting read to counts, according to a news release. This includes books, ebooks, magazines, and audiobooks.
Visit nappaneelibrary.org to register on Beanstack, or sign in with the same account from last year if applicable. Beanstack is also available for free in your device’s app store. Start recording your reading minutes on June 1.
Reading prizes will be awarded along the way. Read and borrow books from NPL to get tickets to enter into grand prize drawings.
Grand prizes include bicycles, community gift cards, and more, according to a news release.
For more information visit nappaneelibrary.org
The Summer Reading Challenge is open to Nappanee Resident, Fee, PLAC, Summer and Reciprocal Cardholders only. Free summer cards are available to children ages 18 and under living within the Wa-Nee school district. Participation in the Summer Reading Challenge is required, and the cards are valid from June 1 to August 15.
Free Family Fishing at Rainbow Pit on June 5
MONGO — Take the family fishing for free on Saturday, June 5, from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Rainbow Pit, during Indiana’s free fishing weekend.
Poles and bait will be provided while supplies last, according to a news release. This is an opportunity to try fishing for the first time. Rainbow Pit is located in Pigeon River FWA, approximately four miles west of Mongo. Look for parking lot D2.
This event is a partnership between Pigeon River FWA and LaGrange County Parks and Recreation. Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters on June 5 -6. All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits still apply. For driving directions, please call 260-367-2164.
Nappanee Tree Board to meet Wednesday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Tree Board will meet in Special Session on Wednesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. at the Park Office, 1300 Thompson Drive, and via Zoom.
Anyone interested in attending the meeting via Zoom should contact Nappanee City Hall by Noon on the day of the meeting.
Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of the city should contact the Office of the City Clerk-Treasurer, 300 West Lincoln Street, Nappanee, or at (574) 773-2112 or jknight@nappanee.org as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.
