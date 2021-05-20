GOSHEN [mdash] Decker Robert Setterberg, 11 months old, of Goshen, passed away on May 17, in Goshen. He was born on June 11, 2020 in Goshen, to Dustin J. and Samantha J. (Rash) Setterberg. He lived his short life in the Goshen area and was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by parent…