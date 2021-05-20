Courthouse Classic Road Race set for June 19
LAGRANGE — The 21st Annual Courthouse Classic Road Race will take place in LaGrange on June 19.
This event is a fundraiser for the Lakeland Cross Country Teams. Prices increase after June 12. For more information go to our website: www.courthouseclassic.com
Richer makes Dean’s List
HESSTON, Kan. – Mason Richer, of New Paris, has made the the Fall 2020 Dean’s List (3.90 to 4.00 GPA) and Honor Roll (3.50 to 3.89 GPA) at Hesston College in Hesston, Kansas.
Fair issues mask policy update, announces pageant
GOSHEN – The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has updated its policy regarding face masks.
“We encourage guests to follow the mask guidance provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC),” a news release stated. “Any local mandates in place as of July 23, 2021, will be required.”
Upon reviewing the latest information from the county, state, and national level in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. All other restrictions will remain in effect at this time.
The fair will also be hosting the Senior Queen Pageant, to celebrate those that have “reached the age of elegance” and is open to females who are at least 60 years of age by the opening day of the fair, according to the release.
This year’s pageant is scheduled for July 20 at 5:30 pm at Sauder Hall on the Goshen College Campus. Applications are due May 31 and must be submitted to the Fairgrounds Office by then.
For more info and to find the application, visit 4HFair.org/SeniorQueen.
200 one-dose COVID-19 vaccines available in Elkhart on Saturday
ELKHART – Residents of Elkhart can receive a free one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
200 doses are available first-come, first-served basis at the Faith Mission of Elkhart at 801 Benham Avenue. Heart City Health, Faith Mission of Elkhart, Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County and Saving Grace Advocacy have partnered to provide the vaccines.
For more information visit https://www.heartcityhealth.org/preparing-for-covid-19-in-elkhart-county.
Meijer offers COVID-19 vaccination incentive
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer has announced it will give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store.
The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines with any provider, including Meijer, according to a news release.
While limited vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis at all Meijer stores, people interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.
