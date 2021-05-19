Lakeland Intermediate to host retirement event Friday
LAGRANGE — Two longtime Lakeland Intermediate School employees will be recognized Friday.
Linda Johnston and Martha Yoder, who are both retiring after 44 and 31 years of service, respectively, will be honored by school staff between 2 and 2:45 p.m., and by the public from 5 to 7 p.m., in the school cafeteria at 1055 E. 075 North.
Those who attend are asked to enter through door number 9.
New early learning center opens in Milford
MILFORD — Wawasee Community School Corp. has announced the addition of the Wawasee Early Learning Center – Milford.
This means there will now be an early learning center in every elementary school in the corporation, with 20 seats available in every building, according to a news release.
Registration is open now for all classes. Links can be found on each school’s website, which can be found by visiting the corporation website, www.wawasee.k12.in.us..
Those interested may also contact Jennifer Phillips at 574-457-3188 or via email at jennifer.phillips@wawasee.k12.in.us.
No Interurban Trolley Service May 31
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
According to information from service provider MACOG, regular service will resume the following day, June 1. ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for June 1, by May 28, at 4 p.m.
The Interurban Trolley still requires facemasks to be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children under the age of 2, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note, according to MACOG.
Passengers who do not comply with this mask mandate while riding the Interurban Trolley are subject to civil penalties, including fines starting at $250, from the Transportation Security Administration.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at (574) 674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Rock Run Cemetery Association to meet
GOSHEN — The Rock Run Cemetery Association will hold its annual election meeting at 7 p.m. June 7.
The meeting will be at the Rock Run Church at the corner of C. R. 38 and C. R. 33. All space owners are invited and are eligible to vote.
