Reading pal program starts June 1
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library’s Reading Pals Program begins June 1 and is open to all ages.
Adults and teens (pals) can volunteer to read with kids and tweens. Pals will be available once a week to read with kids to practice their reading skills and prevent the summer slump. Reading aloud with children can help them develop confidence, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension skills, as well as a love for reading and books.
Visit the library at 157 North Main Street to sign up or volunteer to be a pal. Volunteers must be 13 or older and have a current volunteer application on file.
Goshen Council to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in regular session at 6 pm on Tuesday.
The full packet is available by navigating to this meeting at goshenindiana.org/calendar.
For an interactive live stream, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84553977956 or call (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 845 5397 7956.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial 9 if calling on the telephone.
Goshen Parks and Recreation Board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 4:30 pm today.
Virtual access to the meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570, or by phone at (312) 626-6799 or (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 897 3648 2570.
Changes made at COVID testing site
WARSAW – The Bowen Center has announced a change to its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site hours at the Kosciusko County Fair Grounds.
The center is now decreasing its hours to Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The center will also decrease the hours for its free Vaccination Registration Assistance Bilingual Hotline to help Hoosiers navigate the COVID-19 vaccination registration process, according to a news release. The hotline operators can assist callers in filling out the online form to schedule their vaccination Monday – Friday, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests which are free and available to anyone two years old and up. You do not need a doctor’s referral, insurance or be a resident of Kosciusko County. For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.
The free registration assistance hotline assists those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer. The hotline number is (574)347-4256.
Huber graduates from The University of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Kirstin Huber, of Elkhart, graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, May 8. Huber graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.
The virtual commencement ceremony included 1,781 undergraduate and graduate candidates.
