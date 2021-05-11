COVID vaccination clinic set for May 20-22
GOSHEN — A Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 20, 21 and 22, by appointment only, at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East.
The clinic will be sponsored by the Indiana Department of Public Health. To schedule an appointment visit OurShot.IN.gov or call 866-211-9966.
Lehman graduates from Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Micah Lehman, of New Paris, was one of more than 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday.
Lehman graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies.
Camp Alexander Mack to host open house
MILFORD — Camp Alexander Mack staff will be celebrating their emergence from the pandemic with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
Refreshments will be served. The staff invites the community to see more than $800,000 worth of work that has been completed in the last year, according to a news release. The work includes a new health center, solar power installation, a peace garden overlooking the lake, a high ropes challenge course and several building upgrades.
The new health center recognizes Esther and John Hamer, former staff, medical missionaries to Nigeria, and medical professionals from the Fort Wayne area. In the late 1960s the couple identified the Lassa Fever virus, paving the way for treatment and prevention. The Esther and John Hamer Health Center serves the camp program by centralizing and modernizing health services for campers. It was built through funding from the current $1.1 million capital campaign.
A dedication ceremony for the health center will take place at 2:30 pm.
Camp Alexander Mack is a ministry supported by the Church of the Brethren in Indiana. It is located on 240 acres at the eastern end of Lake Waubee, about two miles southeast of Milford.
The camp is open year-round, providing summer camp programs and rentals; activities and retreats for families, adults, and children; facility and banquet rentals for churches, organizations, and families; and a growing outdoor education program.
Food service manager class set for May 18
WARSAW — Purdue Extension Kosciusko County staff will host a one-day ServSafe Food Manager Class & Examination May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The ServSafe program provides food safety training, exams, and educational materials to foodservice managers.
This class will be held at the Kosciusko County Justice Building Multi-Purpose Room, 121 N. Lake St., according to a new release. Cost for the full class, exam and textbook is $165, if registered before May 10 and additional options, including exam only, are available.
Visit https://extension.purdue.edu/Kosciusko/article/40721 for registration information and additional class dates.
For questions or more information call (574) 372-2340 or email franks8@purdue.edu
