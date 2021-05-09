Food service manager class set for May 18

WARSAW — Purdue Extension Kosciusko County will host a one-day ServSafe® Food Manager Class & Examination on May 18, from 8:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

The ServSafe® program provides food safety training, exams, and educational materials to foodservice managers.

This class will be held at the Kosciusko County Justice Building- Multi-Purpose Room- 121 N. Lake St in Warsaw, according to a new release. Cost for the full class, exam and textbook is $165, if registered before May 10 and additional options, including exam only, are available.

Visit https://extension.purdue.edu/Kosciusko/article/40721 for registration information and additional class dates.

For questions or more information, please contact Purdue Extension Kosciusko County at (574) 372-2340 or email franks8@purdue.edu

Local food distribution events set for this week

ELKHART — Food Bank of Northern Indiana will host local Mobile Food Distributions May 10 and May 14.

● Today, May 10, from 10 a.m. – Noon, ET, at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road in Warsaw

● On Friday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – Noon, ET, at Concord Mall, Carson Pirie Scott, 3701 S. Main Street in Elkhart

Assorted food items are offered free of charge, according to a news release.

All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged, will be distributed first come, first served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance, with one box per household.

Distributions are drive-thru, so please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items.

An area is available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

West Noble School Board to meet Tuesday

LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, at Green Room at the Corporation Office at 5050 N US Highway 33 in Ligonier.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will take place Monday, May 24.

Goshen VFW Post to host food events

GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, located at 1201 W. Pike St., will be hosting the following events through May 13.

This Friday: Shrimp dinner or all-you-can-eat fish dinner, served from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo will be played with early birds beginning at 6:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 7 p.m. Karaoke with Peanut starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday: Breakfast served from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: $2 burgers

Wednesday: Open menu

May 13: Trivia and tacos

Elkhart County Drainage Board to meet Tuesday

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Drainage Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, in Room A of the County Public Services Building at U.S> 33 and County Road 26, 4230 Elkhart Road, in Goshen.

The CDF report, bid openings, petitions, permits are among the items scheduled to be discussed.

