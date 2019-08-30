Maple Leaf Farms donates duck for sailors’ meal
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms donated duck for the U.S. Navy’s first meal aboard the USS Indianapolis littoral combat ship on Aug. 23.
“This meal is just a small token of our appreciation for the U.S. Navy and, specifically, the USS Indianapolis crew,” said Maple Leaf Farms Co-President Scott Tucker. “Because the ship is named after our state’s capital, Maple Leaf Farms wanted to commemorate the crew’s first night with an Indiana-grown meal.”
Approximately 150 crew members enjoyed Maple Leaf Farms duck legs served with various sides and dessert.
The USS Indianapolis will be commissioned Oct. 26 at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan. This significant event will mark the official entry of the Indianapolis into the Navy's fleet.
NIPSCO awards $50,000 in grants
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Fifteen organizations will receive grants from NIPSCO to help fund their safety education and training projects throughout northern Indiana. This year NIPSCO has granted a total of $50,000. Since this grant program was initiated two years ago, a total of 28 projects have been funded with $100,000 in grant donations.
“Public safety education and training are very important to us at NIPSCO, and we are excited to assist these organizations in their mission,” said Karen McLean, public affairs manager. “NIPSCO’s second year offering this program led to many outstanding applications received, and we are deeply impressed with how organizations are prioritizing safety and educational projects.”
Among this year's recipients is the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office for safety education.
For more information visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
Walk to kick off Suicide Prevention Week
GOSHEN — Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 8-14 this year, but events for suicide prevention continue throughout the month, including Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training that is made possible by the Out of the Darkness Walks by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Indiana Chapter.
Many local events are happening and the Inaugural Michiana Out of the Darkness Walk is the first event to lead off Suicide Prevention Week. The chairman of the event, Stephen Gray said, “I am honored to bring the walk back to my local community after six years. It’s something that this community needs, and public interest has shown that with over 150 participants and $6,100 raised.”
But, the walk isn’t the only suicide prevention event happening in Michiana. Stephen says that there are at least two other events in the area, including “Changing the Conversation About Suicide” Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Elkhart at Calvary Assembly of God hosted by the Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition. The St Joseph County Suicide Prevention Center is also having a candlelight vigil at Sacred Waters in Mishawaka Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. All events, including the walk, are free to attend and open to the public.
There’s still time for people to register online for the Michiana Out of the Darkness Walk at www.afsp.org/Michiana and can also register on-site the day of the event at Ox Bow Park at 11:30 a.m. The Michiana Walk will accept donations until Dec. 31 and start back up around March 2020.
