FRANKLIN, Ind.
Local students on president's, dean’s lists
Franklin College has announced its president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester. Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
On the president’s list: Holyn Eldridge, Goshen.
On the dean’s list: Ian Jenks, Bristol.
MIDDLEBURY
LoveWay volunteer training opportunities
LoveWay Therapeutic Equestrian Services is looking for people ages 16 and older to help with horseback riding classes. These volunteers are vital to the organization in assisting student riders in class. Volunteers ensure the safety of the rider and assist students with balance, focus and learning.
People who wish to make a contribution of time at LoveWay must go through a two-hour orientation. Volunteers are asked to serve at least one class of 60-90 minutes per week for 12-week increments. Subbing positions are also available and require no set weekly commitment. Prior knowledge of horses or special needs is not required.
Daytime classes are held Monday-Saturday and evening classes are Monday-Thursday. Fall 2019 semester begins Sept. 3 and ends Dec. 7. Trainings will be held at LoveWay: Aug. 7 and 19 (6-8 p.m.) and Aug. 9 and 21 (10 a.m.-noon).
LoveWay is located at 54151 C.R. 33 in Middlebury. Email volunteer@lovewayinc.org with any questions. More information is available online at www.lovewayinc.org or by phone at 574-825–5666. Call to reserve your spot.
ELKHART
Community can meet Ivy Tech chancellor finalists
Ivy Tech Community College has announced David Balkin and Lori Handy as the two finalists for Chancellor at its South Bend-Elkhart campus.
Faculty, staff, students and community members have the opportunity to meet the finalists at a pair of community forums, which will take place at 10:45 a.m. at the South Bend location, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd., and 3 p.m. at the Elkhart County location, 22531 C.R. 18 in Goshen, in the community room during the respective campus visits of each candidate. Forums are open to the public.
Balkin is scheduled to meet with college and community leadership Wednesday, while Handy is will be on campus July 25.
The pair were chosen following a nationwide search. Balkin currently serves as the regional development director at the University of Notre Dame, while Handy is the vice chancellor and campus operations officer at Ivy Tech’s Indianapolis campus.
Currently, Katherine Kent is serving as acting chancellor at South Bend-Elkhart ─ a two-location campus ─ since Thomas Coley retired from the college in May.
SHIPSHEWANA
Habitat for Humanity annual auction coming up
Aug. 2 at 4 p.m., the 24th annual benefit auction for Habitat for Humanity will take place at the Shipshewana Auction Barn, 345 S. Van Buren St.
This one-day event includes an auction of hand-made furniture and quilts, antiques, tools, gift certificates and miscellaneous items. Food items include a haystack supper, sandwich line, homemade ice cream, bake sale and 4-H beef and pork. The auction and haystack supper begin at 4 p.m., and the quilt auction begins at 5 p.m.
