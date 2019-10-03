Ligonier Public Library lists events for the month
The following events have been announced by the Ligonier Public Library, located at 300 S. Main St., Ligonier. For more information on any event, call 260-894-4511 or email ligonierpubliclibrary@yahoo.com.
Carnegie Crystal Theater will be showing “The House With A Clock In Its Walls” and offering soda and popcorn at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. “Hocus Pocus” will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the theater, with popcorn and soda available.
Super hero training camp will be offered to children at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the library, while ghost slime will be made for children to take home at 4:40 p.m. Oct. 24.
Teen programs for the month include making haunted canisters at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and skeleton fairies at 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Participants are invited to bring items they would like to add to their fairies in addition to the wings.
Nominations sought for Indiana Latino Expo Awards
The Indiana Latino Expo Awards Gala is now accepting nominations from friends and colleagues for those united on improving the lives of Latinos across the state. The gala will take place Dec. 6 at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.
Individuals who have made a significant impact on the Latino community in Indiana will be honored during the gala and nominations will be accepted through Nov. 18. Applications will be reviewed and winners will be contacted at the end of November. Eight individuals will be honored with the Indiana Latino Spirit Community Service Award, Indiana Latino Educator of the Year, Indiana Latino Female-Owned Business of the Year, Indiana Latino Male-Owned Business of the Year, Indiana Latino Contributions in Health of the year, Indiana Latino Entertainment or Fine Arts Award, Outstanding Young Latino Professional and Indiana Latino Civil Rights Leader Award.
Fall story times offered at Syracuse library
SYRACUSE — A time to read stories, sing and learn with toys is being offered to preschoolers, toddlers and babies at the Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St.
Children’s Director Margo Wilson is inviting young children to the library at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Babies up to 18-months-old have special activities at 10:30 a.m. Fridays. Fall Friends is October’s theme and story times go through December.
For more information, visit the library online at www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
Lunch & Learn series continues Friday
ELKHART — The REAL Services Lunch & Learn free education series will continue to offer classes the first Friday of each month.
The program is free and part of the Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults series, which meets from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Eastlake Terrace, 3109 E. Bristol St. The programs allow busy caregivers to learn about relevant topics and network with fellow caregivers.
The topics in this series are:
Friday — Understanding Veteran’s Benefits
Nov. 1 — When Home is No Longer an Option and
Dec. 6 — Creating Joyful Holidays when a Loved One has Dementia.
Reservations should be made by calling REAL Services at 574-284-7132 or toll-free 1-800-552-7928, ext. 7132. A complimentary lunch will be provided to all caregivers who call for a reservation in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.