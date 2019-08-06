BRISTOL
Library to host Summer Fest
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17, the Bristol Public Library will be having its second annual Summer Fest.
There will be family-friendly activities, including a classic car cruise-in starting at 10 a.m. with rock ‘n’ roll singer Quentin Flagg on the front lawn. At 1 p.m., the classic rock band The Bigger Picture Band will be in the pavilion. During the band break, adults and children can participate in a pie-eating contest. Throughout the day, family games will be hosted by the Bristol Boy Scouts. Breakfast and lunch will be available from the Order of the Eastern Star, and Ben’s Pretzels and Dips on the Vine will have food trucks set up on the library grounds. Everything is free, except for food.
The library is located at 505 W. Vistula St. Those who would like to participate in the cruise-in can just show up. No registration is required. Contact Carol Anderson or Dawn Powell with any questions at 574-848-7458.
ELKHART
Meeting rescheduled
The Elkhart Human Relations Commission has rescheduled an executive session and regular meeting that was canceled July 25.
The Elkhart Human Relations Commission will be meeting at 4 p.m. Aug. 15 for the executive session, which is closed to the public, and at 4:30 p.m. for the regular meeting in the Board of Works Conference Room, third floor of the Municipal Building, 229 S. Second St.
The purpose of the executive session is to discuss confidential fair housing complaints.
MILFORD
Council to meet
The Milford Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Milford Town Hall, 121 S. Main St.
SHIPSHEWANA
Updates to be given on construction
The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Roger D. Yoder council room at Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St.
The agenda includes construction project updates, an update on the 2020 Community Crossings grant, an update on a visit by the lieutenant governor, quotes for a hydrant adapter and Berkshire lift station pump repair, pay requests for Ind. 5 South improvements, a Relay for Life presentation and a copy machine upgrade.
The council will also be conducting a 2020 budget workshop at 3 p.m. that afternoon at Town Hall.
INDIANA
Book selected for 2020 statewide read
Indiana Humanities has selected a new book for its 2020 statewide read, and invites the public to participate.
The book is Jean Thompson’s “The Year We Left Home,” which “explores the enduring, uniting power of place and raises conversations about our relationships to home — all key ideas of our INseparable initiative,” Indiana Humanities officials write in their announcement.
To spur the statewide effort, Indiana Humanities is accepting applications to host a community ready and will provide $750, books and swag to organizations that design and implement a series of three or more programs about the book.
To look at the program guide, read about why the novel was chosen, to learn about program requirements and/or to apply, go online to indianahumanities.org.
Applications are due Nov. 8.
