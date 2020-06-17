'Land That I Love' to debut June 26
NAPPANEE — The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres is set to offer an all-original production in The Round Barn Theatre titled "Land That I Love," an adventure about the story of Indiana.
The production was written by Round Barn Theatre staff production writer Bethany Crawford, with music and lyrics by Round Barn Theatre Artistic Director Christy Stutzman.
The production was scheduled to open June 16, however, due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County, the opening date has been postponed to June 26.
"Land That I Love" will be directed by managing director and Round Barn Theatre alum Ryan Schisler. Patrons may recognize Schisler from his credits on and off stage, most recently as Gaston in "Beauty and The Beast" in 2019.
A complete show schedule, ticket availability and reservations can be found by calling the box office at 800-800-4942, ext. 213, or online at thebarnsatnappanee.com. Theater tickets can be combined with LaSalle Farm & Table’s Farm Feast.
The remaining 2020 Round Barn Theatre schedule includes "Into the Woods" and a new original Broadway-style musical production, "A Musical Christmas Carol: Charles Dickens' Classic Tale."
LaSalle Farm & Table is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students named to University of Evansville dean's list
EVANSVILLE — More than 770 students were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at University of Evansville, including several local students.
Baylee Geng, of Topeka, a psychology major, and Caitlin Kehler, of Warsaw, a nursing major, were among the students honored.
To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
First State Bank announces promotion
MIDDLEBURY — First State Bank recently announced that Jessica Hamood has been promoted to banking officer by the Board of Directors. Currently, Hamood is the assistant manager of the Deposit Operations Department, where she oversees daily functions of the department and assists employees and customers with high-level questions and issues.
Hamood joined First State Bank in 2018 having eight years of previous banking experience with a customer service background, moving from teller to assistant branch manager then serving as a personal banker.
A graduate of Concord High School in Elkhart, she enjoys spending time at home and outside with her husband and children.
Pesticide Clean Sweep Project planned
KENDALLVILLE — An Indiana Pesticide Clean Sweep Project, which collects and disposes of suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides (weed killers, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, miticides, etc.), will be held Aug. 18.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Noble County Fairgrounds, 580 Fair St. Other dates are scheduled for sites across Indiana.
This is an opportunity for residents to legally dispose of unwanted products at little or no cost. This disposal service is free for up to 250 pounds per participant. Cost is $2 per pound for more than 250 pounds.
To participate, complete the Pesticide Clean Sweep Planning Form, which can be found at the Purdue Extension — Noble County website at extension.purdue.edu/noble. Mail, fax or e-mail the completed form to Garret Creason at 765-494-4331 or gcreaso@purdue.edu no later than Aug. 10. Labeled, leak-free and safe containers can then be taken to the collection site. Materials should not be mixed. In case of an emergency, attendees should bring a list of products they are carrying and a contact phone number.
Schools, golf courses, nurseries, farmers, ag dealers, government units, or any others are eligible to participate, Extension officials said.
The project is sponsored by the Office of Indiana State Chemist (OISC) and hosted by Purdue Extension — Noble County. OISC reserves the right to cancel this Pesticide Clean Sweep Project if there is not adequate demand.
