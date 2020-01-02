Knights of Columbus holding fish fry
ELKHART — An all-you-can-eat fish fry will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Elkhart Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington Ave.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children between ages 5 and 12, and free for those younger than age 5. The menu will include fish, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw and bread.
Wakarusa library lists Dial-A-Line Story
WAKARUSA — “Why the Evergreen Trees Keep Their Leaves in Winter” is currently running on the Wakarusa Public Library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear a POURQUOI story (a fictional narrative that explains why something is the way it is) about a little bird who was harbored all winter by the kindly conifers.
The Wakarusa High School Class of 1965 has donated “Joy of Cooking” by Irma S. Rombauer to the Library in memory of Jenny Schieber.
For more information, contact the library staff at 574-862-2465, visit the library’s Facebook page or wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
College holding instant admit day
GOSHEN — Goshen College will hold an Instant Admit Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Goshen College Welcome Center, providing an immediate admission decision.
Students will need to bring transcripts and SAT or ACT test scores to receive an admission decision on the spot.
Students who participate in the event on campus will receive a Goshen College T-shirt. Admissions and financial aid counselors will be available on site to answer questions. Students who submit their completed FAFSA can expect to receive their final financial package from GC within two weeks. Goshen College’s financial aid packages average almost $26,000 per student.
Learn more at goshen.edu/instant.
Applications accepted for reserved turkey hunts Hunters can apply online for a reserved turkey hunt beginning Monday through Feb. 19. Late entries will not be accepted.
Properties hosting turkey hunts include Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area, April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10; and Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area, April 22-24, April 25-26, April 27-29, April 30-May 2, May 3-5, May 6-8, May 9-10.
According to a news release from the Department of Natural Resources, the application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, Check-In Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, so there is no need to log in.
Hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee, according to the DNR. For hunts with no fee required to register, hunters will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order” on the website. If the transaction total is $0, hunters will not be asked to enter credit card information.
For draw hunt results, there is a “Click Here” link on the home page, or hunters can log in to the online services account.
The online method is the only way to apply, and applicants must possess a valid hunting license for the species they wish to hunt. Only one application is allowed per license holder. Changes cannot be made once the application is submitted.
Hunters will be selected through a computerized random drawing. Drawing results will be available online within two weeks after application deadlines, and an email will be sent to applicants when results are posted.
For more information and to apply, visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.