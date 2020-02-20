Kiwanis Club to hold spaghetti dinner
ELKHART — The Kiwanis Club of Elkhart will host an all-you-can-eat-spaghetti and meatballs lunches and dinners with breadsticks, salad and a drink May 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington.
Tickets are $10 each or $5 for children younger than age 10 and free for those age 3 and younger.
Meals for lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner meals will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door or from any Elkhart Kiwanis member.
Company to hold annual fundraiser for FFA
Tractor Supply Co. is set to kick off the annual Grants for Growing campaign, which will coincide with National FFA Week, to support agricultural projects implemented by FFA chapters nationwide.
Now through March 1, donations can be made in store or online at TractorSupply.com. Each grant will fund projects within the same state the funds were donated in.
Grants for Growing was first launched in 2016 by Tractor Supply, and its ability to fund FFA projects has increased each year. Last year, Tractor Supply’s campaign raised a record $970,121, which funded 259 grants and impacted more than 24,000 students across the country.
Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to chapters on Aug. 1. For more details about the program, visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.
Minnick to perform at church's First Friday event
GOSHEN — Deanna Minnick is set to perform at Goshen City Church of the Brethren's First Friday event in March.
A Goshen native, Minnick earned her degrees in sociology and music from Bethel College and has been playing the piano since age 6. Minnick plans to perform inspirational, classical and modern music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 6. In addition, a baked potato bar will be available, as well as numerous choices for toppings and hot chocolate, hot tea, coffee and water.
All are invited to the event.
11th annual trivia night is March 13
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Optimist Club will hold the 11th annual trivia night March 13 in the Northridge High School cafeteria, 56779 Northridge Drive.
Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Trivia will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Cost is $10 to play per person or $100 per table with a limit of 10 people per table per team. All are welcome.
Proceeds benefit Dollars for Scholars, Boys & Girls Club of Middlebury and several other programs which will benefit youth of the community.
For more information, call 574-536-0774.
Local students graduate from TrineOnline
ANGOLA — Several local students taking classes through Trine University's TrineOnline earned their degrees at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
The following area students completed degrees:
• Brandon Fewell, of Elkhart, completed a Master of Science in engineering management degree.
• Joel Miller, of Bristol, completed a bachelor's in mechanical engineering management degree.
• James Newcomer, of Elkhart, completed a Master of Science in leadership degree.
• Alexander Reinhardt, of Goshen, completed a bachelor's in mechanical engineering management degree.
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees at their own pace. For more information, visit trine.edu/online.
