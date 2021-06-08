Summer Food Service Program underway
GOSHEN — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County is now participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all club members, 18 and younger, free of charge under a federal waiver that eliminates income eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County will operate the program at the following sites now through July 30:
Goshen Club, 307 Crescent St., Goshen
Middlebury Club, 56805 Northridge Drive, Middlebury
Nappanee Club, 900 E. Centennial St., Nappanee
Snack and meal times will vary by site. Nappanee and Middlebury will serve breakfast and an afternoon snack. Goshen will serve lunch and an afternoon snack. The Elkhart club location will also serve lunch and a snack through a program provided by the Elkhart Community Schools.
For more information visit www.greatfutures.club.
Goshen DAV to host meatloaf dinner
GOSHEN — The Goshen Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary 15, 708 W. Pike St., will host a meatloaf dinner at 4 p.m., Saturday.
Dinner will include meatloaf, roasted potatoes, corn, dinner rolls and dessert for $8. Dinner will be served until sold out.
Also there will be karaoke by Rhonda Jordan at 7 p.m.
Family fun run and walk coming up
ELKHART — A family-oriented fun run and walk is returning to downtown.
Colors For Kids raises money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse in Elkhart. The route will be a 5K this year and starts at Central Park at 9 a.m., June 26.
Register online at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org. Registration is $25 per person, with groups of four or more $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person. The family fun run and walk is presented by Alliance RV and Lippert to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. For more information visit www.greatfutures.club.
Westview to host orientation in August
EMMA — Westview Jr. Sr. High School will host orientation for seventh grade Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m., in the high school auditorium.
Registration for grades 8-12 will be Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Junior high textbook rental and lunch fees may be paid at this time. Book rental for seventh and eighth grade is $115.
The first day of school for all students will be Aug. 11, starting at 8:15 a.m. School picture day for the high school will be Aug. 25 and for junior high Aug. 26.
Chamberlain Neighborhood Association to meet
GOSHEN — Chamberlain Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday at Walnut Park, just north of Middlebury Street on North Sixth Street.
Residents who live east of North Main Street and west of Olive Street can meet to share concerns or meet new neighbors and friends.
