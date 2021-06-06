Wakarusa Town Council to meet June 8
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on June 8, at 100 W. Waterford Street.
Department reports, an ordinance regarding the American Rescue Plan, and a waste removal contract are all on the agenda.
R. Yoder Construction to host groundbreaking event
NAPPANEE – R. Yoder Construction and inTech Trailers & RV will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 1 p.m. on June 11, on the new inTech property grounds, located at 29286 Co Rd 52, Nappanee.
This will mark the beginning of inTech’s new facility construction, according to a news release. The project includes new manufacturing facilities for inTech’s RV, motorsports, and custom trailer operations.
The motorsports and custom trailer manufacturing facility will include 135,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space, along with an attached 2-story corporate office building. The RV manufacturing facility will provide inTech with 150,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and includes a buildout for a small interior office.
“We have been working toward this day for some time and are very excited to see the project moving forward,” Adam Maxwell, the owner and CEO of inTech, said in the release. “The new facilities will allow inTech to provide more unique products and grow the inTech family of employees and customers. We are truly excited for this next phase!”
Photo contest open for entries until June 27
INDIANAPOLIS — The Arts Council of Indianapolis and The Nature Conservancy in Indiana invite artists to submit photographs and photo-based artworks highlighting the natural beauty of Indiana, to be selected through a competition format for consideration for display at the Indianapolis International Airport for a three-month period beginning in August.
The deadline to apply is midnight on June 27. A full list of rules and categories can be found at https://www.indyartsguide.org/classified/photographers-sought-for-indiana-naturally-a-nature-photography-competition/
Free classes to prepare for the U.S. Citizenship Test available
LAGRANGE — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will again offer free classes to assist immigrants who are preparing for the test to qualify for United States Citizenship.
Classes will meet on the first and third Thursday evenings per month, beginning on June 17 and concluding in October, according to a news release. Lessons will be based on the vocabulary lists, lesson plans and test questions as provided on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
All lessons and materials will be presented free of charge.
Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located across from North Pointe Plaza at 797 N. Detroit St., in Lagrange. For further information, call Mt. Zion at 260-463-3624.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.