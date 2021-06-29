Citizenship test preparation classes set for Thursday
LAGRANGE — Citizenship test preparation classes will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church at 797 N. Detroit St. in LaGrange.
All classes and materials are free. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 260-463-3624.
DNR recommends removal of birdfeeders statewide, including local counties
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources has received reports of sick and dying songbirds from 15 counties statewide.
As the investigation continues, the DNR recommends all Hoosiers remove their birdfeeders statewide, according to a news release. The 15 counties are Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington, and Whitley.
DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (IN ADDL) and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds’ cause of death.
The affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge.
Several samples have been sent to IN ADDL. All bird samples submitted have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus. Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending.
The following steps are recommended statewide:
• Use the DNR sick/dead wildlife reporting tool at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife to alert DNR staff.
• Stop feeding birds until the mortality event has concluded.
• Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.
• Avoid handling birds. If you need to handle birds, wear disposable gloves.
• When removing dead birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves in a sealable plastic bag to dispose with household trash.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
Additional information will be shared when final diagnostic results are received. To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
Clerk-Treasurer caucus set for July 8
GOSHEN – A caucus has been scheduled to name a replacement Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf on Thursday, July 8, at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th Street,
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the caucus will begin at 6 p.m., according to a news release. Party Chair Chad Crabtree will be presiding.
Those interested in being considered as a candidate in this caucus must complete the following two documents at the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office: a CEB-5 Declaration of Candidacy and a CAN-12 Statement of Economic Interest for Local and School Board Offices.
The caucus will be governed by Indiana State Statute and Indiana Democratic Party rules.
Paperwork must be sent to the Elkhart County Democratic Party, P.O. Box 1116, Elkhart, IN, 46515-1116 by the deadline of 6 p.m., Monday, July 5. Postmarks will not be considered. Questions can be directed to County Chairman Chad Crabtree at 574-596-6750
