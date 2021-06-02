Oakwood Fine Arts Festival set for June 12
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee will hold the seventh annual Oakwood Fine Arts Festival June 12, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Oakwood Resort in Syracuse.
Admission is free and parking is available, according to a news release.
This year’s festival will feature more than 30 juried artists, food vendors, musicians, a balloon artist and outdoor tables and seating. Activities for children will be provided by Kosciusko County Community Foundation. Oakwood Resort will also host a small car show and wooden boat rally nearby.
Trout and salmon stocked in Lake Michigan and tributaries
Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ hatchery staff recently completed spring stockings for Lake Michigan and its tributaries, adding more than 589,100 trout and salmon to public waters.
Locations stocked include East Chicago Marina, East Branch Little Calumet River, Salt Creek, Trail Creek, and the St. Joseph River, according to a DNR news release.
Due to the COVID-19-related cancellation of the spring 2020 egg take at the Little Manistee River weir in Michigan, no winter-run steelhead yearlings were stocked. To make up for this shortfall in fish production, Indiana raised extra Skamania steelhead yearlings and obtained twice as many brown trout as usual from the Illinois DNR.
For more information about Lake Michigan fishing, visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/lake-michigan-fishing/.
Surgeon recognized for efforts regarding text messaging
GOSHEN – David Koronkiewicz, DO, orthopedic surgeon at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, received an honorable mention in the DrFirst’s 2021 Healthiverse Heroes Awards.
The distinction recognizes his role in implementing a secure text messaging platform to improve communication between health care providers and patients, according to a Goshen Health news release.
Koronkiewicz was selected for the award based on multiple criteria, including innovative use of technology and the level of impact on patients and clinical teams.
The award also acknowledges the effectiveness in breaking down information silos to improve care collaboration, interoperability and patient outcomes.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition,” Koronkiewicz said in the release. “It has been a privilege to help lead the secure messaging initiative at Goshen Health. The Backline application has improved efficiency and both physician and nursing satisfaction. But ultimately, it’s for our patients — timely and effective communication is such a crucial component of patient care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.