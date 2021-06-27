Paddle for Parkview deadline approaching
LAGRANGE — The July 13 registration deadline is approaching for this year’s Paddle for Parkview event.
The 12th event, supporting the Parkview LaGrange Foundation, began on May 3 and continues until Aug. 13. Due to the pandemic, the traditional one-day event was replaced with a virtual format, enabling participants to select paddle dates during the summer at their convenience while following health and safety guidelines. Paddles can be scheduled any available weekday (Monday through Friday) at the Trading Post in Mongo.
In lieu of a meal or snacks, participants will receive a gift card to a LaGrange County restaurant. T-shirts will also be provided to paddlers who register before June 30, according to a news release.
Farmers State Bank is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Paddle for Parkview, which will support the Parkview LaGrange Foundation’s scholarship program. Scholarships are awarded each year to LaGrange County residents who are pursuing or furthering their careers in healthcare.
The foundation recently announced the 2021 recipients, three graduating high school seniors and one LaGrange County paramedic, who will be pursuing degrees in biomedical engineering, nursing and respiratory therapy.
To register for the Paddle for Parkview, visit Parkview.com/LaGrangePaddle and schedule your paddle by July 13. Paddlers are encouraged to share photos from their Paddle experience with Parkview by emailing them to christina.blaskie@parkview.com.
Wakarusa Library summer activities underway
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, at 124 N. Elkhart St., offers a variety of virtual programming and activities for children and adults of all ages.
Virtual programming takes place on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and the full monthly schedule is available at www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org/events.
Take and Make bags are a craft or activity to pick up from the Library. New kits were placed out for pickup on July 6, including a Mason Jar Aquarium kit for Young Adults and Teens (grades 6-12), and a DIY Spa Day kit for Adults (grades 9 and older). All kits are available while supplies last. A variety of kits will be available periodically throughout the summer.
Virtual Bedtime Book Bites is a way to end the weekend. Put on your pajamas, grab the blankets and stuffed animals, and join us on Facebook or YouTube on Sunday evenings for a favorite story at 7 p.m. Videos remain active until midnight Sunday.
Join the library at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays during the months of July and August for a reading of some of our favorite children’s stories. Book Bites can be found on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel and will remain active on the day they air until midnight that night.
“Independence Day” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441.
