North Central Veterinary Emergency Center opens
MISHAWAKA — On Thursday, North Central Veterinary Emergency Center opened, as a veterinary emergency center for cats and dogs, at 5714 N. Main St., Mishawaka.
The hospital will be open Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. through Monday mornings at 8 a.m., with the last patients being accepted at 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. The hospital will be closed at other times.
North Central Veterinary Emergency Center locations in Highland and Westville continue to remain open 24/7 every day of the year.
COVID-19 testing site temporarily relocates during fair
WARSAW — Bowen Center announced a temporary location change for its free COVID-19 drive-through testing site.
The testing location will move to Central Park in Warsaw, from June 28 to July 21 during the Kosciusko County Fair. Testing hours will remain Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release.
Central Park is located at 119 E. Canal St. English/Spanish language technicians are available to administer the tests which are free and available to anyone 2 years old and older. A person does not need a doctor’s referral, insurance or be a resident of Kosciusko County. For more information, call 574-372-3517 or 574-372-2353.
A free registration assistance hotline is also available to assist those who do not have access to a computer or internet access, are uncomfortable or unable to use a computer. The hotline number is 574347-4256. If the call volume is high, callers may be requested to leave contact information for the operators to return their call.
The service is provided by Bowen Center and Bowen Health Clinic on behalf of the Kosciusko County Health Department with support from the City of Warsaw and the K21 Health Foundation.
Baugo Schools Board of trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at Baugo Educational Service Center 29125 C.R. 22.
No executive session will take place, according to a news release.
This meeting is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Ports of Indiana releases economic impact report
INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows maritime and industrial operations at Indiana’s three ports contribute $8.2 billion per year, a 5% increase from the last report, support 51,000 jobs and generate more than $552 million state and local taxes.
The study was conducted by Martin Associates, a leading provider of economic and strategic assessments of the world’s transportation systems.
Visit www.portsofindiana.com.
