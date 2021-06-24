Cross named to Albion College Dean’s List
ALBION, Mich. — Micah Cross, of Goshen, was named to the Albion College Dean’s List at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
Albion College’s Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA while taking four graded courses, according to a news release.
Cross is majoring in accounting-CPA emphasis, with a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. Cross is the son of Myron and Melissa Cross and is a graduate of Northridge High School.
Interurban Trolley to have normal hours during holiday
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will operate as normal in Elkhart and Goshen during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
The ADA Access Dispatch office will be closed on Monday, July 5. ADA Access riders should schedule transportation for Tuesday, July 6, on Friday, July 2, by 4 p.m. The Interurban Trolley information office will be closed on Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5.
The Interurban Trolley still requires facemasks to be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children under the age of two, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note.
These requirements are currently scheduled to remain in effect until September 13.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com
‘Coffee on the Piazza’ Saturday at the Ruthmere
ELKHART — “Coffee on the Piazza” will take place at the Ruthmere Museum, at 302 East Beardsley Ave. in Elkhart, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday
Coffee on the Piazza is a time to S-L-O-W down with yoga from The Awakening Realm, chill out with the musical talent of Doug Harsch, and soak up the rich environment that is the Ruthmere piazza, or as some call it, “Elkhart’s Front Porch.” Coffee on the Piazza is sponsored by Tom Myers with coffee provided by The Refinery.
Guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are offered Tuesday through Saturday on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information call 574-264-0330 or visit www.ruthmere.org
Nappanee Public Library to celebrate 100 years
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Public Library’s Centennial Celebration will take place Monday, July 19, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Holy Smokes BBQ and Kona Ice. Music, rock-climbing wall and a dunk tank will be among the activities available, and guests will have the opportunity to share their library story and history in the 2021 time capsule that will be sealed for another 100 years, according to a news release.
The library is located at 157 N. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.