Kindergarten registration underway
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools is continuing to register kindergarten students through the summer.
Those who have a child who will be 5 years old before Aug. 1 can now register their student for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a GCS news release.
To register, visit the GCS website or go to the Administration Center at 613 E. Purl St., Goshen, in person. No appointment is needed.
The GCS summer office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information, call 574-971-4149. English or Spanish language services are available.
Stay tuned to GCS social media for two more registration late nights coming in July.
Cook to lead foundation marketing efforts
ELKHART — Brian D. Cook is now leading the marketing efforts for the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
Cook joined the foundation in early June as director of Marketing, according to a news release. In his career spanning 25 years, he has managed marketing teams and implemented strategies in a variety of settings. He worked at the University of Notre Dame from 2005 to 2019, including as director of marketing for the Mendoza College of Business from 2017 to 2019.
Cook joins the management team of the foundation and is overseeing a new marketing and communications department. Marshall V. King, who has served the Community Foundation as a writer and director of Communications & Marketing, will continue as director of Communications, according to the release.
Cook and his wife, Traci, a teacher at Concord West Side Elementary have three adult children.
Goodwill, Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield Foundation introduce healthcare CareerLaunch
SOUTH BEND — Goodwill Industries of Michiana has been selected among eight Goodwill organizations in the country to provide healthcare career assistance.
Amid the ongoing pandemic employment crisis and demand for qualified healthcare workers, Goodwill International has partnered with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to introduce Healthcare CareerLaunch.
This program is part of the Rising Together coalition working to give residents guidance to begin sustaining careers, and is currently available to anyone in the South Bend or Elkhart areas. The program is provided at no cost to participants and includes help exploring opportunities in the healthcare field and developing a career plan. It also includes other services such as securing transportation, food, housing, and childcare.
For more information on Goodwill Healthcare CareerLaunch in South Bend, contact: Tonnes Lovelady at 574-472-7300, ext. 7636 or TLovelady@Goodwill-NI.org, and in the Elkhart area, contact: Mary Ellen Albaugh at 574-296-2884, ext. 7411 or MAlbaugh@Goodwill-NI.org.
