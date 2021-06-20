Warsaw native honored by Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Anna Plett, of Warsaw, recently received the The James & Sarah Williams Scholarship.
This award was announced by the Conservatory of Music Department as part of Wheaton College’s Honors Convocation, according to a news release. James & Sarah Williams Scholarship is awarded to a junior or senior music major with identifiable interest in teaching music to the young.
The Conservatory of Music functions both as a professional school with courses leading to the Bachelor of Music and the Bachelor of Music Education degrees, and as a department of the College, offering courses leading to the Bachelor of Arts in Music.
USDA launches grant program to help rural communities
WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Rural Business-Cooperative Service has announced a new grant program to help rural communities create good-paying jobs and support new business opportunities in high-growth fields.
Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) is intended to help rural communities identify and maximize local assets and connect to networks and industry clusters within their region, according to a news release. The new grant encourages a regional, innovation-driven approach to economic development.
RISE provides grants of up to $2 million to consortiums of local governments, investors, industry, institutions of higher education, and other public and private entities in rural areas. The funds may be used to form job accelerator partnerships and create high-wage jobs, start or expand businesses, and support economic growth in the rural areas of their region.
Funding may also be used to establish and operate innovation centers and partnerships, such as integrating rural businesses into new supply chains, providing workforce training and identifying community assets. To help ensure long-term and sustainable community and economic development, award recipients must support projects for at least four years, the release said.
Applicants are encouraged to contact their nearest USDA Rural Development State Office ahead of the application deadline for more information about the program or the application process.
Applications will be accepted electronically at Grants.gov. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2. Information about the application process is available in a notice in the Federal Register (PDF, 276 KB). For additional information about the program, see the final rule on page 31585 of the June 15 Federal Register (PDF, 377 KB).
USDA is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to help stakeholders and potential applicants learn more about this funding opportunity. To register, please visit: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9046642451030677262.
