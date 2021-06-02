Moderna vaccine clinic set for Friday
ELKHART – The Elkhart County Health Department will host a walk-in clinic for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Concord Event Center at 3719 S. Main St.
No appointment is necessary, participants must be age 18 or older and wear a mask, and Spanish language services are available.
Sponseller named to Dean’s List
WHITEWATER, WISC. — Gabby Sponseller, of Goshen, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester, according to a news release.
“We congratulate these students on their hard work and impressive accomplishment,” said interim Provost Greg Cook in the release.
Snyder wins National Merit Scholarship
EVANSTON, Ill. – Matthew S. Snyder, a student at Goshen High School, has been named as the winner of a National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.
Snyder is interested in pursuing a career in psychology, according to a news release
National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.
Community Baby Shower set for Saturday
ELKHART —Expecting parents or those with children up to age 2 are invited to a drive-thru community baby shower Saturday.
The event will be from 11 a.m to 2 p.m., at the Tolson Youth Center, located at 1320 Benham Ave. Items to be given away include books, sippy cups, bottles, car seats, blankets, bibs and others.
The first 10 families will receive a gift certificate from a local restaurant. For more information contact the Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart at 574-522-0128.
Vacation Bible School coming up
GOSHEN — People’s Bible Church will host Vacation Bible School for children aged 5 to 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 21-25.
There is no cost and pre-registration is not necessary. The church is located at 68074 U.S. 33. For more information call (574) 642-3884.
