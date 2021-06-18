‘Colors For Kids 5K Family Fun Run And Walk’ set for June 26
ELKHART – Registration is still open for the Colors For Kids 5K Family Fun Run and Walk in downtown Elkhart’s Central Park.
The event will be a true 5K this year and will raise money for Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Brady Clubhouse in Elkhart, according to a news release. It takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 26.
After being held virtually in 2020, organizers have been working closely with the Elkhart County Health Department to ensure that the event can be held safely in person this year.
The registration cost is $25 per person. Groups of four or more are $20 per person and groups of 10 or more are $15 per person. Registration will also be accepted in-person on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
Register online at ColorsForKidsElkhart.org.
‘Youth of the Year’ scholarship named after longtime board member
MIDDLEBURY – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County has named the “Youth Of The Year” scholarship for the Middlebury Club after long-time board member Jane Allen.
Allen retired as the Middlebury Community Schools superintendent after 39 years of service to the district, according to a news release.
The scholarship will be awarded to a Boys & Girls Club of Middlebury junior or senior “Youth of the Year” winner.
In announcing the scholarship, President and CEO Kevin Deary commended Allen’s dedication to the club and community.
“We appreciate and respect everything Jane has done for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County,” Deary said in the release. “This was the last scholarship to get named in someone’s honor. I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”
Milford Library Board to meet Monday
MILFORD – The Milford Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21, in the library’s meeting room at 101 N. Main Street.
Financial, librarian and committee reports are among the items to be discussed, along with the long range plan from 2022 to 2026.
Fairfield School Board to host executive session
GOSHEN — An Executive Session of the Fairfield School Board will be held at 4 p.m. on June 25, and at 7:30 a.m. on June 26, at the Das Duchman Essenhaus at 240 US-20 in Middlebury.
The purpose of this session, according to a news release, is “to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.” per IC 5-14-1.5-6.1 (11).
Stormwater management board to meet Monday
GOSHEN – An Elkhart County Stormwater Management meeting will take place at the Administration Building, 117 N. Second Street in Goshen.
The meeting is open to the public.
