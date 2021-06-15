Free COVID-19 vaccine available at Juneteenth Event Celebration
ELKHART — Heart City Health will be onsite at the Elkhart Juneteenth Event Celebration to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine to Indiana residents ages 18 and older.
The Elkhart Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Canaan Baptist Church, located at 933 Fieldhouse Avenue in Elkhart. Face masks and social distancing are required at the Celebration for everyone’s safety.
Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. The Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will be administered to those 18 years and older. A second dose is not required. To get your vaccine, you will need to provide your name, date of birth, and a photo ID. You will not need to provide a Social Security number, proof of citizenship or legal status, or insurance.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://ourshot.in.gov.
Goshen College professor’s artwork focus of new exhibit
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art is pleased to present a new exhibit featuring the artwork of Abner Hershberger.
Hershberger, Professor of Art Emeritus at Goshen College, has been an active painter and printmaker for over six decades, according to a news release. The Legacy Collection, owned by MMAA, presents an overview of his work. The exhibit features early drawings and Hershberger’s signature abstract aerial views of Midwestern landscapes including, his birth state of North Dakota.
Admission to the Midwest Museum of American Art, located at 429 S. Main Street in Elkhart, is $10 per adult visitor, $6 ages 8-12, $8 ages 13-18, $8 for college students with ID. The Midwest Museum of American Art is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Masks will be required to enter.
Smithsonian coming to North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Community Public Library, in partnership with The Watershed Foundation, hosts a traveling Smithsonian exhibit called Water/Ways.
This museum quality, interactive exhibit will be on display inside the library from June 26 through Aug. 7 during normal library hours, plus two Sundays 1 to 3 p.m., July 11 and Aug. 1, according to a news release. Admission is free.
The exhibit explores water’s effect on landscapes, communities, culture and spirituality. In addition, two local companion exhibits will highlight the local area’s unique water story and history.
In conjunction with the exhibit, a series of educational and interactive programs for adults and families will be offered that examines water’s impact on our lives and local environment. A list of programs can be found at www.nweb.lib.in.us/waterways/.
North Webster Community Public Library is located at 110 E. North Street in North Webster. More information is available at www.nweb.lib.in.us or watershedfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.