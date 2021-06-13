Goshen Library Trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m., Tuesday, in the auditorium at 601 S. 5th Street.
Reports on circulation, reference and other areas will be given, as will a financial report as well as other items, including the elevator project.
Walk-in vaccination clinic set for Monday
ELKHART – The Elkhart County Health Department will provide a walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon.
The clinic will take place at Community Church Services at 907 Oakland Ave. in Elkhart, according to a news release. No appointment is needed, but participants must wear a mask and be age 18 or older.
Carroll named to the Alma College Winter 2021 Dean’s List
ALMA, Mich. — Elexis Carroll, of Middlebury, was among those named to the Dean’s List for Alma College for the 2021 Winter Term.
Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List, according to an Alma College news release.
Wakarusa Public Library offers virtual activities
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library offers a variety of virtual programming and activities for children (and adults) of all ages.
Virtual programming takes place on the Library’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and the full monthly schedule is located at www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org/events.
- Join Ms. Kristin on Facebook and YouTube for Virtual Summer Storytimes. Stories and songs brought directly to your home each Wednesday during the month of June at 10:15 a.m.
- Virtual Bedtime Book Bites is a great way to end the weekend. Put on your pajamas, grab the blankets and stuffed animals, and join on Facebook or YouTube on Sunday evenings for a favorite story at 7 p.m.
- Calling all brickmasters…will you accept the weekly LEGO challenge? Stop by the library Facebook and YouTube pages to see what the new LEGO challenge is on Monday, June 28. Build and submit your photo by Thursday evening of that week (specific instructions can be found online). On Friday all builds will be posted. Unlike the in-house program, this virtual program is open to all ages.
- “The Mouse’s Wedding” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Andersen gives us this charming story of a little boy who is magically transformed so that he can attend a very special occasion.
