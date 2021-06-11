Area students make St. Francis President’s, Dean’s Lists
LORETTO, Penn. — Two area students have been recognized by their university.
Reegan Miller, Elkhart, and Preya Pate, Nappanee, made the Dean’s and President’s List, respectively, at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Penn. Both are Health Science PA majors, according to a news release.
To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Library Board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library, lower level conference rooms, 300 South Second Street, Elkhart.
Board membership reappointments and swearing-in, cashflow and investment recommendation and other items will be discussed.
Elkhart Community Schools seeks candidates for board vacancy
ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools is seeking candidates for a board of school trustees vacancy.
The Elkhart Community Schools board of trustees approved a plan at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night to appoint Troy Scott, current at-large board member, effective July 1, to fill the vacancy of District A board member Susan Daiber. Daiber announced her resignation effective June 30.
The appointment will be for the remainder of her term through Dec. 31, 2024. The board will appoint a replacement for Mr. Scott’s open at-large seat after July 1.
Letters of interest and resumes should be sent to the board’s administrative assistant, Susan Ott, at sott@elkhart.k12.in.us. Materials can be mailed to Ms. Ott’s attention or dropped off at the JC Rice Education Services Center, 2720 California Road, Elkhart, IN, 46514.
Interested applicants need to be 21 years of age, live within the boundaries of the school corporation for at least one year prior to the appointment, and currently not be employed by the school district or willing to resign employment with the district upon appointment if currently employed by Elkhart Community Schools. Letters of interest and resumes are due to the corporation office by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 18.
Fishburn appointed to regional board
SYRACUSE – Bradley Fishburn, Syracuse, a senior engineer with Bennington MarineTurkey Creek, has been appointed to the Regional Sewer District Board.
The appointment, which run until, July 31, 2022, was made by Gov. Eric Holcomb, according to a June 3 news release from Holcomb’s office.
