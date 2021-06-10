‘Move for the moment’ this weekend in Goshen
GOSHEN — Bashor Children’s Home is sponsoring “Move for the Moment” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Goshen.
The event is intended to bring about awareness, and the help in efforts to end, human trafficking. Participants may choose to rollerskate or not during the event.
“Bashor Children’s Home is proud to partner with Move for the Movement and their Rollerskate to Liberate event,” said Bashor spokesperson Steve Riikonen by email. “Raising awareness of human trafficking and providing services to the survivors is a critical component of Bashor programming moving forward. Bashor strives to provide the best services to children in Elkhart county and around the state.”
Check-in for the event is at 1 p.m. and closing ceremonies begin at 3:30 p.m. For more information and/or to register visit fundraisinghub.rollerskatetoliberate.org/goshen.
Goshen Historical Museum set to reopen
GOSHEN — After a 15-month hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Goshen Historical Museum, located at 124 S. Main St., will be reopening for regular hours on June 17.
The reopening will reveal the completion of a year-long renovation of the exhibits with a new, featured display of what is apparently the earliest settler “art” created in Elkhart County, according to a news release.
The new “Local Art” exhibit is of 16 sketches that were added to the first surveyor’s mapping of Elkhart County, which began in 1828 and was completed by 1830, the first year of official settlement in the area.
New publications, which are now ready for sale in the museum gift shop, include reprints of “The First 150 Years” and a new book edited and researched by Rebecca Akens that features a series of photographs of historic Goshen houses that was initially produced by Major LeRoy Miller in the 1940s.
The museum is now open, with free admission, to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers have all been vaccinated but masks and social distancing are requested of all visitors.
Elkhart Park & Recreation Board to host virtual meeting TuesdayELKHART — The Elkhart Park & Recreation Board meeting will take place electronically via Webex and Facebook Live Tuesday.
The public may view and attend the meeting at https://coei.webex.com.
The event number is “157 658 8380,” and the password is “parks21.” To view the meeting on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityofElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chatbox and through Facebook Live, which will be monitored throughout the meeting, according to a news release.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
