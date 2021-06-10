Free COVID vaccinations available today and tomorrow
GOSHEN — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Goshen High School located at 401 Lincolnway East.
Walk-ins are welcome, but to save time you can make an appointment at OurShot.IN.gov or call 211.
This is a free vaccine. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) is only one dose, but the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available to kids ages 12 to 17.
Goshen College introduces programs in communication, sign language interpreting
GOSHEN – Goshen College has launched two new career building programs for adult students, in communication and sign language interpreting, that will begin in the Fall of 2021.
The communication program, which is intended for adults who have completed some college-level education, will be offered both in-person during evening hours and online. The sign language interpreting program’s courses will be taught in person and almost exclusively during the day. In both programs, adult students will learn side-by-side with traditional undergraduate students, according to a Goshen College news release.
Tuition is based on the discounted rate for adult students. In addition, the college is offering a limited number of $1,000 scholarships for new adult students from Elkhart County who enroll this fall and demonstrate financial need.
For more information, visit www.goshen.edu/adult or contact adult@goshen.edu.
Elkhart County Historical Museum earns national honor
NASHVILLE, TENN – The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) has announces that the Elkhart County Historical Museum is the recipient of an Award of Excellence for the Crossroads of Elkhart County exhibition.
The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 76th year, is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history, according to an AASLH news release.
Crossroads of Elkhart County is a three-phase reimagining of the museum’s main floor galleries that strives to help visitors gain a grounding in the history of the area, give voice to the people who lived here, and find relevance to today.
To learn more visit www.elkhartcountyparks.org/destinations/historical-museum.
Chamberlain Neighborhood Association to meet
GOSHEN — Chamberlain Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m., today, at Walnut Park, just north of Middlebury Street on North Sixth Street.
Residents who live east of North Main Street and west of Olive Street can meet to share concerns or meet new neighbors and friends.
