Olive Township Advisory Board to meet
WAKARUSA — The Olive Township Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Wakarusa Town Office at 100 W. Waterford Street.
Budget items will be reviewed.
West Noble School Corporation Board to meet
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12.
The meeting will be held in the Green Room of the West Noble School Corporation, located at 5050 N US Highway 33 in Ligonier. Spotlight on Success, the Classified Employee Benefit and Compensation Guide and other items are set to be discussed.
St. Mark’s to host neighborhood cleanup
GOSHEN — St. Mark’s United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, July 17.
Congregation members and neighborhood residents are asked to join together to clean up the north Goshen area.
Work will begin at 3:30 p.m. and those taking part will be given all the directions and supplies you need. Following the cleanup there will be a hot dog roast for all participating, beginning at 5 p.m. If you would like to volunteer to help please contact the church office at 533-1842.
Children’s program at Dallas Lake Park set for July 15
WOLCOTTVILLE — Join Naturalist Leslie Arnold on Thursday, July 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Dallas Lake Park Office lawn for “Backbone Bonanza.”
Kids will get the chance to learn the difference between vertebrate and invertebrate animals, meet a live turtle and even measure live worms.
This program is best suited for children aged 5-9, but all ages are welcome. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit in the shade. If it rains, the event will be moved inside the maintenance barn. Space is limited, so please RSVP to Arnold at 260-463-4022 or larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Indiana State Police seeks recruits
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 82nd Recruit Academy.
Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as an Indiana State Trooper must visit https://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm and follow the link to the application. Applicants will first need to create a user account before being able to apply for the Trooper Trainee job posting for the Indiana State Police 82nd selection process.
The website link provides a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 8 a.m. (EST) on Sunday, August 22, according to an ISP news release.
Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 82nd academy.
