Meeting location change announced
GOSHEN — Due to HVAC issues, the Goshen Community School Board meeting set for Monday will take place at the Goshen Intermediate School, 925 S. Greene Road.
The meeting will start at 6:15 p.m., a news release stated.
Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building 117 N. Second St. Follow online at https://bit.ly/3hqx2Xk.
School board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the 6 p.m. board meeting
Both meetings will take place at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, a news release stated.
MACOG board to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The meeting agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Any public comments regarding items on the Policy Board meeting agenda, can be sent prior to the meeting to macogdir@macog.com.
Members of the public are invited to attend Wednesday’s meeting by joining in person at 4th Floor Council Chambers, 227 W. Jefferson Blvd., or joining live at www.youtube.com/live/IVyBvrFeoQI?feature=share. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the livestream.
School board to meet Thursday
EMMA — The Westview Board of Education will host its 2023-24 budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 1635 S. 600 West.
There will be an executive session after the regular meeting, a news release stated.
Baker Tilly and Ice Miller will cover future bond issue considerations, and Brian Christner/Kendra Sandquist will cover the upcoming 2023-24 budget and discuss details as needed.
The regular meeting is a meeting of the school board in public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting, the release added. The board’s meeting site is fully accessible to all persons. Any person requiring further accommodation should contact Taryn Davis at the Corporation Administration Office at 260-768-4404.
Aurora Captial to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Aurora Capital Development Corp. will host a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting can be viewed at coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m5e5a3d422250f90642cf6195887f9e01. The meeting number (access code) is 2315 982 8304 and the password is ACDC7.
School board to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. will host an executive Session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wawasee High School Commons, #1 Warrior Path.
This will be followed by a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., in the Warrior Room, a news release stated.
Summer library programs available
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., is hosting a number of summer programs.
“The Princess and the Pea” is currently running on the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how a young prince, in search of a real princess for a wife, finds one in a most unusual way.
To learn more about additional programs, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
County council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St. Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
Agenda items include an update on the broadband project from Mark Leu, a presentation on the Governor’s Public Health Commission, a request for ARPA funds, ordinance/advance payments, legal claims, transfers and others.
To learn more, visit www.lagrangecounty.org/council.