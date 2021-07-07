Disc golf course to be dedicated
GOSHEN — The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department will hold an opening ceremoy for the city’s first disc golf course at 10 a.m. Friday at Mullet Park, 550 S. Indiana Ave.
The nine-hole course was built with the help of community members’ input and approved by the Goshen Parks & Recreation Board, according to a news release.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by an opportunity for attendees to try their hand at throwing a disc or play the course. Members of the community who helped design the course and members of the Parks & Recreation Board have been invited to attend, the release said.
Disc golf is played much like golf. Instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc thrown from a tee to a target, which is the “hole,” according to the Professional Disc Golf Association.
Park and Recreation Board to meet Friday
GOSHEN — The finance committee of the Elkhart County Park and Recreation Board will hold a short meeting at 10 a.m. Friday at the parks administration office, 211 W. Lincoln Ave.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review the proposed 2022 annual budget that will be presented to the park board.
Professional Bull Riders to return to the MEC
SHIPSHEWANA — Professional Bull Riders, PBR, will compete at the Michiana Event Center Friday and Saturday for the PBR Bull Bash.
The 2021 iteration of the Hoosier State tour stop will offer the largest payout in event history to the world-class competing bull riders, according to a news release.
To learn more visit www.michianaevents.com/pbr.
Indiana AFL-CIO, Indiana University renew partnership
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana AFL-CIO and the Indiana University Department of Labor Studies have announced a renewed partnership.
The Department of Labor Studies offers online courses systemwide on all eight Indiana University campuses and serves a broad array of undergraduate students from many academic disciplines, according to a news release. The Indiana AFL-CIO will be encouraging union leaders and members across the state to take coursework offered through the program, and it will also be working with the department to develop union internships for students.
“We hope this partnership will inspire a new generation of students to create a more just and equitable world for working people,” Indiana AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies said in the release.
