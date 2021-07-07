Milford Town Council to meet Tuesday
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 121 S. Main St.
Budget reports from various town departments will be discussed.
Interurban Trolley, Transpo to expand mobile ticketing programELKHART — The South Bend Public Transportation Corp. (Transpo) and the Interurban Trolley will expand the mobile ticketing program with Token Transit.
Beginning today, electronic validation for Token Transit mobile passes will be included and expanded to include all Transpo fixed route, Access paratransit service and Interurban Trolley fixed route service, according to a news release.
Following a pilot program, Transpo was awarded a COVID-19 Research Demonstration Grant through the Federal Transit Administration. The grant supports the expansion of the mobile ticketing program. The program provides a contactless payment option with electronic validation, which reduces the exposure and contact between operators, passengers, and the farebox, while streamlining the boarding process.
In addition to purchasing Transpo fixed route passes, riders will also be able to purchase Access passes and Interurban Trolley passes through Token Transit.
“This is a great opportunity for us to expand our contactless payment options in support of Transpo’s and the Trolley’s commitment to the health, safety and well-being of riders and the community while continuing to provide essential services,” said Amy Hill, general Manager and CEO of Transpo.
Transpo riders will be able to purchase day, two-week and 31-day passes and Access 2-Ride and 10-ride passes through Token Transit. Interurban Trolley riders will be able to purchase one ride, one day, 14-day and 31-day passes and Access one-ride and 10-ride passes. Mobile passes purchased through Token Transit are the same price as regular paper passes. Token Transit passes may also be sent to another person’s smartphone at the time of purchase.
To use a pass, passengers must first open the Token Transit app on their smartphone and then tap their phone on a Token Transit validator. Validators are located on the top of each farebox, making onboarding smoother and more efficient. At times, Transpo and Interurban Trolley operators may also request visual verification of the pass.
For more information about the Token Transit mobile ticketing program or to get a download link, visit sbtranspo.com.
