Knitting, Legos, stories and “Book Buddies” lining up at the Milford Public Library
MILFORD – Summer and school year activities continue at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main Street.
Book buddy kits are available from the children’s department. A total of 26 kits available and they range from storytelling with props to a bakery/deli kit. The kits contain a list of contents, explains the benefits and what the children learn, and shows ways to use the kits. Take a look at the binder at the children’s circulation desk to choose a kit for yourself.
Knitting Club meets the first and third Thursday, Aug. 5 and 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Teen Area. No library card is required and attendance is open to the public. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Bring your needles and yarn.
Lego crew runs from September through May and is for any children 18 and under with a passion for building with Legos. Each month the crew is challenged to build a project. The Library staff votes on a winner and the crew member wins a new Lego kit. All children within age limits are encouraged to participate. No library card needed.
Fall Story Time session starts Sept. 29 and will run for eight weeks. Story Time is for ages 3-6 and lasts about 45 minutes. Join via ZOOM on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Register your child at the children’s circulation desk to receive ZOOM link. Free craft packets available for pick up in the children’s department, new packets every Monday. No library card needed to participate.
Plein Air Painters exhibit to visit Elkhart
ELKHART – The Midwest Museum of American Art has announced a new exhibit featuring the artwork of the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association.
In March of 2019, IPAPA and Indiana DNR – Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology (DHPA) announced a challenge, according to a news release. The year 2020 was the 50th anniversary of Indiana’s portion of the National Register of Historic Places program. In addition, the state’s 200th listing in the register is pending. IPAPA members were invited to depict any officially designated place in Indiana to commemorate these milestones.
The Midwest Museum of American Art is the last stop for this traveling exhibit. This exhibit will close Sunday, Sept. 26, according to the release. This exhibit draws together 60 works by 42 IPAPA artists and includes historic places from across the state.
Admission to the Midwest Museum of American Art is $10 per adult visitor, $6 ages 8-12, $8 ages 13-18, $8 for college students with ID. The Midwest Museum of American Art is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
LaGrange Town Council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE – The LaGrange Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. eastern time Monday.
The meeting take place via Zoom at //us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09. The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.