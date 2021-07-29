Backpacks, school supplies available at Verizon
GOSHEN — On Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., families from Goshen are invited to visit their local Verizon authorized dealer TCC store to pick up a backpack full of school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Goshen stores are at 301 S. Main St. and 2712 Caragana Court.
Each store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis, as part of the ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, according to a news release. Through this program nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores are set to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies nationwide.
Indiana Avenue bridge closing for work
GOSHEN — The Indiana Avenue bridge over Rock Run Creek just north of Wilden Avenue will be closed from Monday through Friday to allow workers to seal the coat of the bridge’s deck., a city news release states.
The dates are weather permitting, and it is not anticipated the work will take the whole week.
Career resources available
ELKHART — The Larry Neff Center for Career Connections, 3808 E. Mishawaka Road, has resources available for those who are looking for a job or looking into a new career.
Personal Digital Skills Tutoring, in person or virtually, are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. To schedule a time and receive a link for assistance, for this and other events at the center, please email EJones@Goodwill-NI.org or call (574) 875-5068.
Resume building will be offered Thursday, from 11 a.m. to noon. This is a chance to learn different formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each, as well as how to use references to your advantage. This workshop will include the use of online resumes.
A job fair will take place Aug. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. No need to RSVP for this free event. Those attending should take copies of their resume, dress professionally and be prepared to network with local employers.
Free summer concert series continues
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., in partnership with Country Heritage Winery, Mad Anthony’s Brewing Company, and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, is continuing its summer concert series.
For more information and details regarding August and September dates, visit www.automobilemuseum.org, or https://www.facebook.com/ACDAM1974.
The concerts are held on the fourth Thursday of each month from July through September from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the campus of the museum with music starting at 6 p.m. Local craft beer and wine will be available for purchase from sponsors, and food will be available from Shigs in Pit.
Attendees should take blankets and lawn chairs to the event.
