Open auditions for ‘Doubt, A Parable’ set
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will host open auditions for its upcoming production of the drama “Doubt, A Parable,” by John Patrick Shanley.
Auditions will be at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St., at 6 p.m., Aug. 8, and at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10. Performances will be Sept. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19.
The production will be directed by Demarée Dufour-Noneman.
“Doubt, A Parable,” which is set at a Catholic school in 1964 in The Bronx, New York, won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play. Scripts are available for review at the Bristol Opera House. Auditions, for several characters, consist of cold readings from the script.
Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT productions. For more information contact ECT at (574) 848-5853 during afternoon business hours, or send an email to info@elkhartcivictheatre.org or visit https://elkhartcivictheatre.org.
Concord School Trustees to host executive session
ELKHART — The Board of School Trustees for Concord Community Schools will meet in executive session at 5 p.m. Monday. The session will take place at Concord West Side Elementary at 230 W. Mishawaka Road.
The purpose of the session will be to train board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
County election board to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will host a public meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place in Rooms 106 and 108 of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
Items related to the upcoming Concord Community Schools special Eelection will be discussed, including:
- Public question ballot language
- Date of election — Nov. 2, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Public test — Sept. 30, 8 a.m.
- Number of vote centers
- Vote center staffing
- Absentee in-person location, dates, times
- Absentee by mail — must begin on or before Sept. 18
Summer slide in Nappanee in August
NAPPANEE — Nappanee Parks and Recreation will host Summer Slide from 4 to 7 p.m., Aug. 5, at the sledding hill, 1300 Thompson Drive.
Admission is $5 per person for the giant slip & slide, and sliders should take their own float/tube. For more info or to register visit nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
