Second COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic set for next month
ELKHART —The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Heart City Health, and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460 will host a second drive-thru COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7.
The clinic will take place in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., according to a news release. This event follows a drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic that took place July 17 at NIHHC’s office.
All of those who were previously vaccinated are already scheduled for their second dose, and anyone over the age of 12 who is unvaccinated is welcome to get their first dose. No documents are required, and community members can register for their appointments by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at (574) 206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Ruthmere Museum to host events
ELKHART — Free Family Sunday will take place from 1–4 p.m., Sunday, at the Ruthmere Museum at 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
Regular guided tours of Ruthmere Museum and Havilah Beardsley House are Tuesday through Saturday, on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.
Also at Ruthmere, Membership Coordinator Mark Doddington will present a Gallery Talk on the “Architecture of Beardsley Homes” at 11 a.m., Aug. 5, in the Ruthmere Game Room. Gallery Talks feature a 20-minute discussion on an object/artwork within the Ruthmere collection or a person or event in local history.
For more information visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Sheriff’s office to host virtual accreditation assessment
ELKHART COUNTY — The Elkhart County Sheriff Office is scheduled for a virtual assessment as a part of a program to achieve accreditation.
This is done by verifying that ECSO has met all standards of Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies program.
As part of the assessment, county employees and members of the community are invited to the call-in Session from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Those calling can offer comments at a public information session that day, from 3 to 4 p.m.
Both sessions will be conducted through Webex. The 1 to 3 p.m. link is elkhartcountyin.webex.com/elkhartcountyin/j.php MTID=m091798f21da4c85807baa265cdd2b8b2.
The 3 to 4 p.m. link is elkhartcountyin.webex.com/elkhartcountyin/j.php?MTID=m84eb35ae0b322ae021f3a5e804c39d27
Anyone who wants to submit written comments about the ECSO’s ability to comply with the standards of accreditation may mail them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
