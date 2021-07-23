Stormwater Management Board to meet Monday
GOSHEN – The Elkhart County Department of Stormwater Management Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, located at 117 N. Second Street in Goshen.
Cost share applications, PCSMA approvals, storm water partnership business and other items are on the agenda for discussion.
The board’s next meeting is set for August 23.
Ivy Tech to host Ivy Bash July 31
SOUTH BEND – Ivy Tech Community College will host Ivy Bash Open House & Enrollment Day on July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the South Bend location at 220 Dean Johnson Blvd.
During the event, current and prospective students will have an opportunity to learn about the programs offered at Ivy Tech and sign up for classes that start August 18, according to a news release.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the certificate and degree programs offered at Ivy Tech, meet with an advisor, and receive assistance registering for classes. Additionally, there will be food, campus tours, live radio broadcasts, and activities for children.
The cost of tuition has been frozen and all required textbooks will be FREE for the 2021-2022 academic school year, the release said. Hundreds of classes are available in multiple formats, including in-person and online.
Caregiver Resource Fair set for August 10
BRISTOL – The fourth annual Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Resource fair is scheduled to take place from 9 am. to 3 p.m., August 10, at First Baptist Church, located at 53953 CR 17 in Bristol.
This free event will be a full day of information and the chance for community resource connections. There will be guest speakers, door prizes available throughout the day, and free SWAG Bags to the first 100 attendees.
Event sponsors include Centier Bank, Greencroft Goshen, the Visiting Physicians Association, Humana and Goshen Home Medical.
Register by calling 574-232-4121 or 888-303-0180 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-alzheimers-dementia-caregiver-resource-fair-tickets-163080826141.
Pre-registration is required to receive a free complimentary lunch.
Miner named to Spring 2021 dean’s list at Bellarmine University
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine University has named Danielle Miner, of Warsaw, to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Miner is a sophomore English major who attended Warsaw Community High School.
Bellarmine’s dean’s list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville, Ky.
